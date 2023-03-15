VanVleet accumulated 36 points (13-22 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 125-110 victory over Denver.

VanVleet dropped in a season-high eight triples Tuesday, scoring at least 30 points for just the eighth time this season. Coming off an eight-point dud against the Lakers, VanVleet took it upon himself to carry the Raptors to a much-needed victory. Despite what many might call a disappointing season, VanVleet remains a top-20 asset in standard formats. Health remains an ongoing issue and at this point, managers simply have to cross their fingers that he can stay on the court down the stretch.