Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Nears double-double in win
VanVleet recorded 25 pints (7-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and a steal in 43 minutes Saturday against Atlanta.
VanVleet had another excellent game, nearly missing out on a triple-double and eclipsing 20 points for sixth time on the season. The 25-year-old's workload has skyrocketed in his fourth professional year as VanVleet's thriving in his new starting role. The only qualm fantasy owners may have is with his relatively poor efficiency form the field as VanVleet's shooting just 39.4 percent overall this year. Apart from that, the Wichita State alum's averaging an excellent line of 17.6 points, 7.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 threes and 1.9 steals in 37.6 minutes per game on the season.
