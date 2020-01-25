Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Nears double-double

VanVleet had 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists and a steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 118-112 win over the Knicks.

VanVleet's showing modeled that of the team, struggling in the first quarter before finding consistency the rest of the way. Since returning from a two-week absence, the 25-year-old has averaged an impressive 21.8 points (51.8 percent from the field, 65.4 percent from three) and 2.3 steals in his last four games.