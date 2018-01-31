Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Not going through warmups
VanVleet (personal) was not seen going through warmups ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Timberwolves, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
Coach Dwane Casey indicated he expected VanVleet back and ready to play in Tuesday's game after he was originally away from the team following the birth of his daughter. However, VanVleet wasn't out for warmups, so there's certainly a chance he's arriving late to the stadium. While he's still likely going to be active, fantasy owners may want to avoid the situation just in case VanVleet can't give it a go.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Expects to play Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Uncertain for Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Misses practice following birth of child•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Drains 25 points off bench Sunday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores team-high 19 in Wednesday's win•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...