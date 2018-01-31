Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Not going through warmups

VanVleet (personal) was not seen going through warmups ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Timberwolves, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

Coach Dwane Casey indicated he expected VanVleet back and ready to play in Tuesday's game after he was originally away from the team following the birth of his daughter. However, VanVleet wasn't out for warmups, so there's certainly a chance he's arriving late to the stadium. While he's still likely going to be active, fantasy owners may want to avoid the situation just in case VanVleet can't give it a go.