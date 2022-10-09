VanVleet isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's preseason game against the Bulls, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

VanVleet was sidelined for Friday's exhibition contest due to rest, but it appears he'll be back in action Sunday. However, it's possible the Raptors opt to keep the star point guard under a minutes restriction to keep him fresh for the start of the regular season.