VanVleet (hip) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
VanVleet sat out Thursday's game against Denver due to left hip flexor strain injury recovery, but it appears as though he'll return to the court Friday. He had averaged 15.8 points, 6.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 37.3 minutes per game across his last four appearances.
