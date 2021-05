VanVleet is not on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

VanVleet got the night off Sunday as Toronto took care of the Lakers at Staples Center, but he'll be back in the lineup Tuesday night. The dynamic guard is coming off of a 30-point, six-rebound, seven-assist, two-steal, four-three-pointer effort in 40 minutes against the Jazz on Saturday night.