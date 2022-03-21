VanVleet (knee) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game against the Bulls.

VanVleet sat out Sunday's game against the 76ers due to right knee injury management, but he should be back in action against Chicago for the second half of the back-to-back set. Across his last five appearances, he's averaged 17.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 39.0 minutes per game.