VanVleet (personal) isn't on the injury report for Tuesday's game against Chicago.

VanVleet missed the last three games while tending to a personal matter, but it appears as though he'll be back in action for Tuesday's home matchup. Over seven appearances this month, he's averaged 22.7 points, 7.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 36.7 minutes per game.