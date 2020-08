VanVleet is not on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against Philadelphia.

The Raptors held him out of Monday's win over the Bucks, but VanVleet should be back in the fold for Toronto's penultimate seeding game Wednesday. With the No. 2 seed locked up, the Raptors could opt to hold VanVleet -- as well as other regulars -- out of Friday's finale against the Sixers.