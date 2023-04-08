VanVleet is out for Sunday's game against the Bucks due to left thumb soreness.

The Raptors will rest some of their stars, so VanVleet is set to miss the season finale as Toronto wants to keep him at 100 percent for the Play-In matchup against the Bulls on Wednesday. VanVleet ends the season averaging a career-best 7.2 assists per game while adding 19.3 points per contest.