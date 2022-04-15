VanVleet (knee) is not on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the 76ers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

VanVleet missed the final three games of the regular season due to the bothersome knee injury that's affected him in the second half of the season. His efficiency has been awful since returning from a five-game absence in early March, as he's shot 34.7 percent from the field and 28.3 percent from distance over his past 13 appearances. That said, he's gotten plenty of time off, as he last played April 5.