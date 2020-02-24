Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Off night against Indiana

VanVleet had eight points (3-12 FG, 2-9 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 127-81 win over the Pacers.

VanVleet had reached double figures in scoring in eight straight games prior to this one, and this is just the fifth time through 47 appearances that he has been limited to single digits this season. He'll look to bounce back against the Bucks on Tuesday on his 26th birthday.