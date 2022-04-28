VanVleet (hip) has been ruled out of Thursday's Game 6 against the 76ers, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

VanVleet was doubtful coming in, so there was never much belief that he'd be able to suit up as the Raptors look to force a Game 7. That game would take place Saturday, so if Toronto is able to get a victory Thursday, VanVleet should be considered optimistically questionable for Game 7. With VanVleet sidelined for Game 5, the Raptors rolled with Gary Trent, Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Khem Birch as the starting five.