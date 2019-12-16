Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Officially out Monday
VanVleet (knee) will not play Monday against the Cavaliers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
As expected, VanVleet will remain sidelined for a fourth straight game as he continues to battle a right knee contusion. With VanVleet unavailable, Norman Powell should continue to start at shooting guard for the Raptors. His next chance to play will come Wednesday in Detroit.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...