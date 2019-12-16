Play

Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Officially out Monday

VanVleet (knee) will not play Monday against the Cavaliers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

As expected, VanVleet will remain sidelined for a fourth straight game as he continues to battle a right knee contusion. With VanVleet unavailable, Norman Powell should continue to start at shooting guard for the Raptors. His next chance to play will come Wednesday in Detroit.

