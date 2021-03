VanVleet (COVID-19 protocols) has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

VanVleet was not expected to be available Sunday, so this news is relatively unsurprising. He will remain sidelined under the league's health and safety protocols. The Raptors have the next two days off, so his next opportunity to return will be Wednesday versus the Pistons.