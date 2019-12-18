Play

Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Officially out

VanVleet (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Pistons.

As expected, VanVleet will remain sidelined for a fifth straight game as he continues to nurse a right knee contusion. He was reportedly on the court for Tuesday's practice, however, suggesting VanVleet could be nearing a return. Friday's matchup vs. Washington represents his next chance to take the court.

