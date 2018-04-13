Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Officially questionable for Game 1
VanVleet (shoulder) is questionable for the team's playoff opener against the Wizards on Saturday, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
VanVleet is apparently still in discomfort after injuring his shoulder during Wednesday's season finale. More information on his status should arrive following the team's Saturday morning shootaround. If he's unable to take the court, Delon Wright would presumably see additional run.
