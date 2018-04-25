Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Officially questionable Wednesday

VanVleet (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Prior to this questionable tag, VanVleet's most recent status for Game 5 was "doubtful", so this news is technically an upgrade. However, coach Dwane Casey noted Tuesday that VanVleet was day-to-day, so nothing is completely out of the blue.

