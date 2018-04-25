Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Officially questionable Wednesday
VanVleet (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Prior to this questionable tag, VanVleet's most recent status for Game 5 was "doubtful", so this news is technically an upgrade. However, coach Dwane Casey noted Tuesday that VanVleet was day-to-day, so nothing is completely out of the blue.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Practices Tuesday, remains day-to-day•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Doubtful for Game 5•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Listed as doubtful for Game 4•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Ruled out for Game 3•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable for Game 3•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....