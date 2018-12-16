Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Officially ruled out

VanVleet won't play Sunday against the Nuggets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

VanVleet was listed as doubtful on Toronto's most recent injury report, so this announcement doesn't come as a surprise. Delon Wright will draw the start at point guard with both Kyle Lowry (thigh) and VanVleet sidelined.

