Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Opens season in starting role

VanVleet is starting Tuesday's game against New Orleans, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

VanVleet battled with Norman Powell for a starting role throughout the preseason, and it'll be VanVleet who opens the year as the starting shooting guard. The Wichita State product averaged 11.0 points, 4.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds over 64 games a season ago with the Raptors.