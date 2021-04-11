site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: raptors-fred-vanvleet-out-again-sunday-358345 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Out again Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
VanVleet (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
The 27-year-old continues to nurse a strained left hip flexor and will be sidelined again Sunday. VanVleet will be required to serve a one-game suspension once clear of the injury report.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 5 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read
Alex Barutha
• 6 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read