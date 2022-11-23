VanVleet has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against Brooklyn due to a non-COVID illness, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

VanVleet and Scottie Barnes (knee) join Pascal Siakam (groin), Precious Achiuwa (ankle) and Dalano Banton (ankle) as out, leaving Toronto extremely shorthanded against the Nets. There'll be plenty of available minutes for Toronto's reserves, but Gary Trent and OG Anunoby will likely have to emerge as the Raptors' go-to playmakers if they want to keep pace with Brooklyn's offensive firepower.