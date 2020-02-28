Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Out Friday with shoulder pain
VanVleet won't play Friday against the Hornets due to left shoulder pain.
VanVleet presumably picked up the injury during Tuesday's loss against Milwaukee, and he'll miss his first game since Jan. 17. In his absence, Terence Davis and Matt Thomas could see expanded roles.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Off night against Indiana•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores 29 to go with six dimes•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores 20 points in win•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Teases triple-double in Detroit•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Dishes season-high 12 dimes•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Nears double-double•
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...