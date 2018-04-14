Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Out Saturday
VanVleet (shoulder) will not play in Game 1 of the Raptors' series against the Wizards on Saturday, Eric Koreen of The Athletic Toronto reports.
It appears VanVleet was close to playing, but ultimately the Raptors opted to sit him out. Consider him day-to-day heading into Game 2. Delon Wright could see some extra run providing depth in the backcourt in his absence.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Officially questionable for Game 1•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: X-rays negative, considered day-to-day•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Will not return Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Will dress Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Listed as questionable for Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Will be held out Monday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....