Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Out Saturday

VanVleet (shoulder) will not play in Game 1 of the Raptors' series against the Wizards on Saturday, Eric Koreen of The Athletic Toronto reports.

It appears VanVleet was close to playing, but ultimately the Raptors opted to sit him out. Consider him day-to-day heading into Game 2. Delon Wright could see some extra run providing depth in the backcourt in his absence.