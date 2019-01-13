Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Out Sunday vs. Wizards
VanVleet (thigh) won't play in Sunday's game against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
VanVleet bruised his thigh in Friday's game against the Nets, leading to his absence Sunday. In his absence look for Delon Wright and Jordan Loyd to see some extra time. VanVleet's next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Celtics.
