Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Out Sunday with bruised hand
VanVleet is dealing with a bruised right hand and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
VanVleet likely suffered the injury during Friday's game against the Mavericks when he played a whopping 31 minutes with Kyle Lowry sitting out for rest. While it doesn't sound likely anything overly serious considering it's just a bruise, VanVleet will still be held out of Sunday's contest as a precautionary measure. With VanVleet on the sidelines, look for Delon Wright to backup Lowry and see a sizable workload with the second unit.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Drops 14 off bench Friday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Collects 15 points Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Struggles mightily shooting Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Plays 24 minutes Thursday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores 10 points in 31 minutes•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Closes in on triple-double•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...