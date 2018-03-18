Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Out Sunday with bruised hand

VanVleet is dealing with a bruised right hand and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

VanVleet likely suffered the injury during Friday's game against the Mavericks when he played a whopping 31 minutes with Kyle Lowry sitting out for rest. While it doesn't sound likely anything overly serious considering it's just a bruise, VanVleet will still be held out of Sunday's contest as a precautionary measure. With VanVleet on the sidelines, look for Delon Wright to backup Lowry and see a sizable workload with the second unit.