VanVleet (COVID-19 protocols) remains out Thursday against the Hawks, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

VanVleet missed the Raptors' final two games before the break due to protocols, and he'll remain out for the team's first game after the break. OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam remain out for the same reason, so Toronto will have a patched-together rotation once again.

