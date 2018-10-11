Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Out Thursday for rest
VanVleet will be held out of Thursday's preseason finale for rest purposes, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
VanVleet joins five other regular contributors getting the night off for rest, in addition to a couple of players with injuries, so the Raptors should be extremely thin on depth Thursday. That could create an opportunity to take a flier on a few cheap DFS options for Thursday's slate who should see big minutes. Either way, look for VanVleet to get back in the lineup for next week's regular-season opener.
