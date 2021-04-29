VanVleet is out for Thursday's game against the Nuggets due to left hip flexor strain injury recovery.

VanVleet will rest Thursday after appearing in four consecutive games where he averaged 15.8 points, 6.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 37.3 minutes. In his absence, Malachi Flynn, DeAndre' Bembry and Rodney Hood could see more minutes.