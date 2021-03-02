VanVleet has been ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Pistons due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

The contest was initially scheduled for Tuesday before being postponed, and VanVleet will be unavailable for the Raptors, along with four other players. Per Blake Murphy of The Athletic all five players are also expected to be sidelined for Thursday's game at Boston, so they won't be able to return until after the All-Star break.