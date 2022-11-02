VanVleet (back) is out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Kayla Grey of TSN reports.
VanVleet will sit out a second straight game. Christian Koloko should remain in the starting lineup at center, while Scottie Barnes shifts down to point guard.
