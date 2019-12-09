Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Out with bruised knee
VanVleet suffered a bruised right knee and will not return to Sunday's game against the 76ers, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
VanVleet headed back to the locker room during the second quarter, and while he won't return to the game, he came back out to the bench and put on his warmups -- which has to be viewed as an encouraging sign. Prior to exiting, VanVleet had two points (2-2 FT) and two assists in 12 minutes.
