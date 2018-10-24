Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Out with toe sprain
VanVleet is out Wednesday against the Timberwolves due to a sprained toe, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
It's not exactly clear when VanVleet picked up the injury or how serious it is, but he'll miss at least Wednesday's contest. Look for Delon Wright, who is coming off an injury of his own, and Lorenzo Brown to help fill in at point guard.
