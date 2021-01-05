VanVleet scored 35 points (13-20 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Monday's 126-114 loss against the Celtics.

VanVleet has settled as Toronto's biggest threat on offense on a nightly basis, and his numbers seem to back that up -- he has reached the 25-point plateau in four of his six contests to date, and the only reason why his scoring numbers aren't higher is that he started the 2020-21 season with two single-digit scoring efforts over his first three games. Either way, VanVleet is averaging 21.8 points per game through his first six appearances.