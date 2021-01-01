VanVleet notched 25 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block across 36 minutes in Thursday's win over the Knicks.

VanVleet has been very inconsistent when it comes to his role as a scoring threat in the early days of the season and, while he had an increased responsibility on the offensive side of the court due to Pascal Siakam (not injury related) being out Thursday, he responded and topped the 20-point mark for the second time in four games. VanVleet is averaging 17.3 points, 6.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game in four starts so far in 2020-21.