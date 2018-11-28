Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Perfect from field in Tuesday's win

VanVleet delivered 18 points (6-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, three steals, and two rebounds in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 122-114 win over the Grizzlies.

VanVleet was spectacular, sinking every shot while matching his season high in scoring and swiping a season high steal total. VanVleet has reached double figures in four consecutive contests, and he continues to make his presence felt on an almost nightly basis regardless of how many minutes he plays.