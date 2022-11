VanVleet (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

VanVleet is back following a one-game absence. This month, he's averaging 23.7 points, 5.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals. With Pascal Siakam (groin) and Scottie Barnes (knee) still shelved, VanVleet should see extra usage.