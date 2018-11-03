Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Plays 20 minutes in return

VanVleet played 20 minutes off the bench Friday against Phoenix, finishing with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3PT) to go with six assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block.

VanVleet missed four straight games with a toe issue coming into Friday, but he didn't appear to be bothered by any residual effects of the injury. The Wichita State product did not commit a turnover, and his primary competition for minutes off the bench, Delon Wright, saw only seven minutes of action.