Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Plays 24 minutes Thursday
VanVleet recorded 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six assists, three steals and one rebound across 24 minutes in Thursday's 113-88 win over the Knicks.
VanVleet earned extended run in a blowout victory for the Raptors and showed his ability to coordinate an offense while not slacking on the other end of the court as he collected three steals. However, with both Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan being the star tandem they are in Toronto's backcourt, the opportunities for VanVleet to showcase his passing and scoring abilities will be limited to games like Thursday night.
