Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Plays 26 minutes off bench in win

VanVleet had seven points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, and three rebounds in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 112-103 win over the Bulls.

VanVleet matched Norman Powell for the team high in minutes. However, the 25-year-old point guard struggled from the field and offered up a very modest stat line overall. With coach Nick Nurse unlikely to push Kyle Lowry all that hard across the last seven games of the regular season, VanVleet could be a good bet to produce more impressive performances during the next two matchups (Thursday versus the Knicks, Saturday versus the Bulls).