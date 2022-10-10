VanVleet produced 13 points (4-14 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, an assist and five steals in 24 minutes in a 115-98 loss Sunday against Chicago.

VanVleet had an excellent first quarter, making three of his five shots and scoring 10 points. He went ice cold after that, going just 1-for-9 from the field while only shooting threes. The 28-year-old has made just 30 percent of his shots and 25 percent of his three-point attempts in his three preseason games.