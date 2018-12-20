Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Poor shooting night Wednesday

VanVleet produced 11 points (4-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 99-96 victory over Indiana.

VanVleet returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous game, replacing the injured Kyle Lowry (thigh). He produced a strange stat line going 4-of-17 from the field while adding just one assist. He did, however, add two steals and two blocks to salvage the night for his owners. As long as Lowry is on the sidelines, VanVleet is worth streaming in across many formats.