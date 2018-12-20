Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Poor shooting night Wednesday
VanVleet produced 11 points (4-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 99-96 victory over Indiana.
VanVleet returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous game, replacing the injured Kyle Lowry (thigh). He produced a strange stat line going 4-of-17 from the field while adding just one assist. He did, however, add two steals and two blocks to salvage the night for his owners. As long as Lowry is on the sidelines, VanVleet is worth streaming in across many formats.
More News
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...