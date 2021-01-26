VanVleet scored 25 points (11-21 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding six assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 129-114 loss to the Pacers.
Even with Kyle Lowry back in the lineup, VanVleet still led the Raptors in scoring on the night. The 26-year-old guard has scored more than 20 points in three of the last four contests, averaging 20.8 points, 6.5 assists, 4.8 boards, 2.8 threes and 2.0 steals over that stretch.
