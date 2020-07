VanVleet produced 13 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists and a rebound across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 117-106 loss to the Suns.

VanVleet showed no ill effects after he banged up his knee a bit in Sunday's game. Rather than hold him as a precaution, they rolled him out on the floor for his standard usage in relation to the scrimmage's 10-minute quarters. Barring a setback, he should be ready to go as the seeding games begin.