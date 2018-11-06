Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Posts 17 points, six dimes in Monday's win

VanVleet totaled 17 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, and four rebounds in 28 minutes during Monday's 124-111 win over the Jazz.

VanVleet was one of four Raptors to score 17 points as part of a well-rounded offensive attack. After struggling (three points on 0-6 from the field plus two assists to four turnovers) in Sunday's win over the Lakers, it was good see VanVleet bounce back so quickly. The 24-year-old backup point guard remains the spark plug for the team's second unit, especially offensively, which affords him decent value across most formats.