VanVleet recorded 22 points (7-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 33 minutes in Monday's 118-104 loss to the Pistons.

VanVleet is doing all he can as the Raptors slide into another string of losses. Even though the Raptors are mostly healthy, they are still acclimating after the Norman Powell trade. Gary Trent needs more time to gel with the team, so for now, VanVleet is carrying a heavy load. Under the circumstances, he's playing exceedingly well. Although he missed five games in early March, the remainder of the month has been productive, with an average of 20.3 points, 4.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.6 steals over eight games played.