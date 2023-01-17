VanVleet closed with 33 points (10-23 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals in 45 minutes during Monday's 123-121 overtime victory over the Knicks.

VanVleet put together his best scoring performance since Dec. 16, when he poured in 39 points against Brooklyn. This was a great sign for fantasy managers, as VanVleet had been held to 25 total points over his last three contests prior to Monday's clash. The Wichita State product also recorded his first two blocks since Jan. 6.