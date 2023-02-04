VanVleet had 32 points (10-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 117-111 victory over the Rockets.

VanVleet logged his second consecutive 30-point outing Friday, leading the Raptors to the win while shooting 45 percent from deep. Over his past five appearances, VanVleet has averaged 25.8 points, 8.4 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 39.1 minutes.