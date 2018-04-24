Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Practices Tuesday, remains day-to-day

VanVleet (shoulder) took part in practice Tuesday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

VanVleet was initially listed as doubtful on the Raptors' game notes, but his participation in practice at least appears to be a step in the right direction. Coach Dwane Casey called VanVleet "day-to-day" in advance of Game 5, and more information likely won't come until shootaround Wednesday morning.